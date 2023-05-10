On National Golf Day, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways...

The feeling of escape that the everyday golfer clings to has become impossible for Homa to feel. Everything off the golf course is his escape. Golf is a job and it’s changed his relationship to the game. One can sense Homa still is working out his thoughts in real time. Golf has brought him to the pinnacle of the sport – he now is a six-time winner on the PGA TOUR. But it also has buried him. He lost his card twice before finally breaking through to win the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship. He questioned whether to continue, to keep giving so much of himself to a game that had not been kind in return. To keep going he had to love it. The relationship for a professional golfer is much more complicated. Homa is wrestling with that.