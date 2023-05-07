Major champion Don January dies at 93

Nicknamed “Bones” for his tall, slender stature, he turned pro and went on to win 10 PGA TOUR titles, earned the Vardon Trophy for lowest scoring average in 1976 at age 47 and was a member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team in both 1965 and 1977. His best-known victory came at the 1967 PGA Championship, when he tied Don Massengale at the end of regulation play and then beat him in an 18-hole playoff the following day at Denver’s Columbine Country Club. His most-disappointing loss came in the same tournament, six years earlier, when he lost a four-shot lead with three holes left and fell into a playoff with Jerry Barber, an overtime session January lost the next day.