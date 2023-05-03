U.S. Open Local and Final Qualifying: Notables to advance, how it works
Tracking the road to Los Angeles Country Club, beginning at Local Qualifying sites
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The road to the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club has commenced.
Befitting of its “Open” moniker, players with a handicap index not exceeding 1.4 can enter qualifying for the United States’ national championship in men’s golf, conducted by the United States Golf Association.
Local Qualifying began in April and continues through mid-May, with 109 sites across a multitude of states. Players who advance through Local Qualifying will compete at Final Qualifying to pursue the coveted U.S. Open berths.
Click here for the schedule of Local Qualifying sites and live results. Local Qualifying features a total of 9,693 players, to determine 530 spots in Final Qualifying.
Some players are exempt directly into Final Qualifying, which will occur at 13 sites across late May and early June.
A few dozen players will also be directly exempt into the U.S. Open, no Final Qualifying needed.
Keep it here to follow the chase for spots at Los Angeles Country Club, as Local Qualifying proceeds and Final Qualifying fields are formed.
Here’s a look at some notable names to advance through Local Qualifying.
Raymond Floyd Jr. The son of accomplished TOUR pro Raymond Floyd, the younger Floyd advanced April 24 at Shorehaven CC in Norwalk, Connecticut.
Floyd, who dabbled in professional golf before regaining his amateur status, carded 1-under 70 to finish in a three-way T2. The site featured 90 players for five spots.
Spencer Levin. A recent Korn Ferry Tour winner at April’s Veritex Bank Championship, into which he Monday qualified, Levin advanced April 25 at New Mexico State University GC in Las Cruces.
Levin, who finished T13 at the 2004 U.S. Open as an amateur, carded 2-under 69 to finish in a two-way T2. The site featured 67 players for four spots.
Simon Griffiths. The Englishman, who finished one stroke shy of a PGA TOUR Champions card at Final Stage of Q-School last fall, advanced April 27 at The Cape Club of Palm City in Florida.
Griffiths, who has spent time as a caddie and chauffeur, carded 8-under 64 to earn medalist honors. The site featured 84 players for five spots.
Cameron Kuchar. The teenage son of nine-time PGA TOUR winner Matt Kuchar advanced May 1 at Wellington National GC in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The younger Kuchar, who has appeared alongside his dad at the PNC Championship, carded 3-under 69 to finish solo second. The site featured 84 players for five spots.
Andre Metzger. The Dakotas Tour legend and former pizza delivery driver advanced May 1 at The Country Club of Sioux Falls in South Dakota.
Metzger, who emotionally qualified for the WM Phoenix Open earlier this year, carded 1-under 70 to finish in a two-way T3. The site featured 84 players for five spots.
Tiger Christensen. The University of Arizona sophomore, who hails from Germany, advanced May 1 at Tucson (Ariz.) CC.
Christensen, who played his freshman year at Oklahoma State before transferring to Arizona, carded 7-under 65 to finish solo second. The site featured 78 players for four spots.
TT Crouch. A two-time Division II individual national champion, Crouch advanced May 1 at Scioto Reserve CC in Powell, Ohio.
Crouch, who now runs a golf instruction business in Ohio, carded 3-under 69 to earn medalist honors. The site featured 120 players for six spots.
James Nicholas. A former Yale golfer who played football as a freshman, Nicholas advanced May 1 at Colonial Springs GC in East Farmingdale, New York.
Nicholas, who has spent time on the Korn Ferry Tour and is good friends with Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, carded 1-under 71 to finish in a two-way T3. The site featured 118 players for six spots.
Cristian DiMarco. The son of longtime TOUR veteran Chris DiMarco, the younger DiMarco advanced May 1 at Cypress Run GC in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
DiMarco, 27, who played collegiately at the University of South Florida, carded 67 to finish solo second. The site featured 84 players for five spots.
Bhavik Patel. The Fresno State alum, who has made 101 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, advanced May 2 at Crystalaire CC in Llano, California.
Patel, who spent time working at his family’s hotel in California during the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, carded 3-under 69 to finish in a three-way T3. The site featured 90 players for five spots.