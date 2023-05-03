The PGA TOUR Augmented Reality experience presented by Mastercard
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
You can now experience a PGA TOUR event in a new way and get deeper insight into the shots hit by the best players in the world.
The PGA TOUR’s Augmented Reality Experience presented by Mastercard offers fans one of the most exciting and unique on-course experiences in golf. This cutting-edge technology was fully integrated into the PGA TOUR app back in March for THE PLAYERS Championship, and consists of 12 TOUR events this year, including all three FedExCup Playoff events ending with the TOUR Championship.
The experience provides fans on-site with the ability to replay shots from their favorite players in AR, directly from their device. Fans also can dive into the performance of a particular shot with accompanying data provided around apex and distance to the pin. There is also the ability to replay shots from previous rounds and compare shots between players.
Then it’s time to enhance the tournament experience, where fans can simply point their iPhone to their favorite tee box or green and dive straight into the action. It also provides a great opportunity to capture content and share it on social media channels.
Key Features
- Display AR shot trails of all players in the field
- Select and compare player shots
- Replay shots from previous rounds
- Display player names, apex, speed and shot distances in AR
- Record and take photos of the AR experience to share on social media
REMAINING EVENTS
Wells Fargo Championship, May 4-7, Quail Hollow Club
The Memorial Tournament Presented by Workday, June 1-4, Muirfield Village Golf Club
Travelers Championship, June 22-25, TPC River Highlands
Rocket Mortgage Classic, June 29-July 2, Detroit Golf Club
FedEx St Jude Championship, August 10-13, TPC Southwind
BMW Championship, August 17-20, Olympia Fields Country Club
TOUR Championship, August 24-27, East Lake Golf Links
COMPLETED EVENTS
WM Phoenix Open, February 9-12, TPC Scottsdale
The Genesis Invitational, February 16-19, The Riviera Country Club
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, March 2-5, Bay Hill Golf Club
THE PLAYERS Championship, March 9-12, TPC Sawgrass
RBC Heritage, April 13-16, Harbour Town Golf Links