PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

The PGA TOUR Augmented Reality experience presented by Mastercard

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    You can now experience a PGA TOUR event in a new way and get deeper insight into the shots hit by the best players in the world.

    The PGA TOUR’s Augmented Reality Experience presented by Mastercard offers fans one of the most exciting and unique on-course experiences in golf. This cutting-edge technology was fully integrated into the PGA TOUR app back in March for THE PLAYERS Championship, and consists of 12 TOUR events this year, including all three FedExCup Playoff events ending with the TOUR Championship.

    The experience provides fans on-site with the ability to replay shots from their favorite players in AR, directly from their device. Fans also can dive into the performance of a particular shot with accompanying data provided around apex and distance to the pin. There is also the ability to replay shots from previous rounds and compare shots between players.

    Click here to download the PGA TOUR AR app on your iOS enabled device.

    Then it’s time to enhance the tournament experience, where fans can simply point their iPhone to their favorite tee box or green and dive straight into the action. It also provides a great opportunity to capture content and share it on social media channels.

    Key Features

    - Display AR shot trails of all players in the field

    - Select and compare player shots

    - Replay shots from previous rounds

    - Display player names, apex, speed and shot distances in AR

    - Record and take photos of the AR experience to share on social media

    REMAINING EVENTS

    Wells Fargo Championship, May 4-7, Quail Hollow Club

    The Memorial Tournament Presented by Workday, June 1-4, Muirfield Village Golf Club

    Travelers Championship, June 22-25, TPC River Highlands

    Rocket Mortgage Classic, June 29-July 2, Detroit Golf Club

    FedEx St Jude Championship, August 10-13, TPC Southwind

    BMW Championship, August 17-20, Olympia Fields Country Club

    TOUR Championship, August 24-27, East Lake Golf Links

    COMPLETED EVENTS

    WM Phoenix Open, February 9-12, TPC Scottsdale

    The Genesis Invitational, February 16-19, The Riviera Country Club

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, March 2-5, Bay Hill Golf Club

    THE PLAYERS Championship, March 9-12, TPC Sawgrass

    RBC Heritage, April 13-16, Harbour Town Golf Links