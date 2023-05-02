Kevin Hall captures second APGA Tour title of season with final-round 64 at PGA Golf Club

It was Hall’s sixth APGA Tour triumph and the second time he’s won twice in a single season, matching his accomplishment in 2016 when he was the APGA Tour Player of the Year. The victory vaulted Hall to first place in the Lexus Cup Point Standings with 1,498 points after four regular-season events. He moved ahead of APGA Tour star Marcus Byrd, who has a sponsor exemption for the PGA TOUR’s Wells Fargo Championship starting Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina.