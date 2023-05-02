How Tony Finau found putting salvation from Bruce Lee

“Don't change your putter grip this year and see what happens,” said Finau, whose three-shot victory of Jon Rahm at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on Sunday was his fourth win in less than a year. “Anytime I was in a putting rut, I seemed to switch grips or switch putting heads. It was a quick fix … I’d have a great week or two and then I’d be back in the same mess if not even a deeper hole with my putting further down the stretch.