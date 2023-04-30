Alejandro Tosti punches ticket to Wells Fargo with top-10 at Mexico Open
3 Min Read
Earned spot at Vidanta Vallarta via Korn Ferry Tour merit; matches Sunday’s low round with 7-under 64
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
Alejandro Tosti learned a lot this week at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, into which the Korn Ferry Tour pro gained access via strong early-season play in the Korn Ferry Tour’s international events.
Tosti, 26, has earned another chance to put those lessons into practice, and quickly. Buoyed by a final-round 64 at Vidanta Vallarta that included two eagles, Tosti finished T10 to earn a spot in next week’s Wells Fargo Championship, a Designated event with a $20 million purse.
Tosti was excited just to compete at Vidanta Vallarta, earning the spot via a three-event Korn Ferry Tour points list for Latin players (The Panama Championship, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard, Astara Chile Classic). With a T7 in Chile, he nudged fellow Argentinian Nelson Ledesma by 1.067 points for the spot.
After strong early-season results on the Korn Ferry Tour – four consecutive top-25s before heading to Vidanta Vallarta – Tosti showed his game can translate to the TOUR level as well. He began the final round in a distant tie for 30th, but he shot up the board with two eagles and three birdies in his final 10 holes Sunday.
Alejandro Tosti on his top-10 finish at Mexico Open
As he met the media after his final round Sunday, Tosti stood in a tie for ninth, but several players remained on the course that could bump him outside the top-10. It was close, but a sequence of events including a missed 12-foot closing birdie by Joseph Bramlett ensured Tosti his ticket to Quail Hollow this coming week.
“I know a top-10 gets you into the next week; I’m not worried about it,” Tosti said as he awaited his fate. “If it’s meant to happen, it’s going to happen. I’m happy that I'm able to have the opportunity to show my game at this level. This is only my third start and I know I have a lot to improve, but I know I belong to this level.”
The University of Florida alum proved that in Mexico, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see that success continue in North Carolina.
Tosti earned 65.4 non-member FedExCup points for his showing at Vidanta Vallarta, adding to his 14.5 points accrued from a T39 at the Sanderson Farms Championship last fall, into which he Monday qualified. He’s now 95.328 points away from earning Special Temporary Membership (based on No. 150 on the 2022 FedExCup, Dylan Wu with 175.228 points).
That would require a solo sixth or better at Quail Hollow, but after a sizzling Sunday 64 in Mexico – matching the day’s low round – it would be ill-advised to bet against him.
“I’ve been playing really good for a long time,” Tosti said, “and I’m very happy that a good round showed up in good timing.”
If Special Temporary Membership isn’t in the cards, Tosti will pursue his first TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-long standings, where the top 30 at year’s end will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Two bites at the apple, so to speak. And the first one is tasting quite delectable.
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.