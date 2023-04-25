‘Only upside’ as Joel Dahmen remembers time on International Tours

Since then, Dahmen has been a fixture on TOUR. He had a fabulous fall in 2022, with five top-20 results, including three straight top-10s to close out that portion of the season. Dahmen and his wife, Lona, welcomed their first child – a boy, Riggs – in January. The trio spent this week packing and moving into their custom-built dream home in Scottsdale. Life’s plenty different these days for the 35-year-old versus when he got started as a pro. It registers now, he says, to be an influential figure in this sport – both under his own roof and beyond.