Seamus Power makes back-to-back aces in Masters Par 3 Contest
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Ireland’s Seamus Power, a two-time PGA TOUR winner, aced the 114-yard eighth hole and then repeated the feat at the 115-yard ninth in the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday.
He is the third player with consecutive aces in the Par 3 Contest, joining Claude Harman (1968) and Toshi Izawa (2002).
“I hit a sand wedge on eight,” Power said. “Probably landed 30 feet behind it and spun back, and it was looking like it was going to be close, and it dropped in, and similar on nine, I slightly pulled it and it kicked to the right and spun back in, so yeah, very lucky obviously. Great.”
Power said he had 14 aces going into Wednesday, when his brother caddied for him.
“It's obviously such a special tradition here on a Wednesday,” he said. “Being able to share it with my brother out there, that was probably the best part. Yeah, I don't know whether it carries into tomorrow, but it's certainly a lifelong memory that I'll treasure for a long time.”
It took a few hours for anyone to make a hole-in-one at the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, but when they started coming it was hard to keep track of them.
Bubba Watson aced the 67-yard fourth hole, and Masters defending champion Scottie Scheffler made a hole-in-one at the ninth. Scheffler and his playing partners, Sam Burns and Tom Kim, agreed to all hit at the same time, and Scheffler’s ball appeared to fly straight into the hole.
Both of Power’s aces backed up into the hole. He is eighth in the FedExCup after winning earlier this season at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He also recorded top-20 finishes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am, WM Phoenix Open, and The Genesis Invitational.
Power, 36, has made just one Masters start, finishing T27 last year. He is 34th in the Official World Golf Ranking.