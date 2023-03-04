How to watch the Puerto Rico Open, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of the Puerto Rico Open takes place on Saturday from Grand Reserve Golf Club. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Carson Young leads after a second-round 67 and sits 14-under par at the halfway stage.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
