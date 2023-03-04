PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch the Puerto Rico Open, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 of the Puerto Rico Open takes place on Saturday from Grand Reserve Golf Club. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Carson Young leads after a second-round 67 and sits 14-under par at the halfway stage.

    Leaderboard


    Full tee times


    HOW TO FOLLOW

    Television: Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

