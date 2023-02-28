How to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 1 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard begins Thursday as Arnold Palmer's Bay Hil Club & Lodge welcome star-studded field including 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Scottie Scheffler returns to Bay Hill looking to successfully defend his 2022 victory. Other past winners include Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Jason Day. Three-time 2023 TOUR winner and World No. 1 Jon Rahm will be teeing it up as will two-time 2023 TOUR winner and World No. 8 Max Homa.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Canada Broadcast
Golf Channel - Thu/Fri: 2 pm to 6 pm Sat/Sun: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm
Golfchannel.com - Thu/Fri: 2 pm to 6 pm Sat/Sun: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm
RDS - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm
RDS Direct - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm
TSN - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm
CTV2 - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm
TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick - 7:38 a.m. ET
Featured Groups
Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns - 7:49 a.m. ET
Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Viktor Hovland - 8 a.m. ET
Featured Holes: 2 (par 3), 6 (par 4), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa - 7:38 a.m. ET
Featured Groups
Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa - 7:49 a.m. ET
Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose - 8 a.m. ET
Featured Holes: 2 (par 3), 6 (par 4), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)