How to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Round 1 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard begins Thursday as Arnold Palmer's Bay Hil Club & Lodge welcome star-studded field including 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

    Scottie Scheffler returns to Bay Hill looking to successfully defend his 2022 victory. Other past winners include Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Jason Day. Three-time 2023 TOUR winner and World No. 1 Jon Rahm will be teeing it up as will two-time 2023 TOUR winner and World No. 8 Max Homa.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)


    Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. ETMain Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. ETMain Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ETMain Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET
    Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+


    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Canada Broadcast

    Golf Channel - Thu/Fri: 2 pm to 6 pm Sat/Sun: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

    Golfchannel.com - Thu/Fri: 2 pm to 6 pm Sat/Sun: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

    RDS - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm

    RDS Direct - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm

    TSN - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm

    CTV2 - Sat/Sun: 2:30 pm to 6 pm

    TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS


    THURSDAY

    Marquee Group

    Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick - 7:38 a.m. ET

    Featured Groups

    Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns - 7:49 a.m. ET

    Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Viktor Hovland - 8 a.m. ET

    Featured Holes: 2 (par 3), 6 (par 4), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa - 7:38 a.m. ET

    Featured Groups

    Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa - 7:49 a.m. ET

    Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose - 8 a.m. ET

    Featured Holes: 2 (par 3), 6 (par 4), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

