Tiger Woods to design 8,000-yard course in Utah
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods will be adding a mountain course to his growing design portfolio, Marcella Club in Park City, Utah, he announced on social media and his website on Tuesday.
Marcella Club will play at elevation and stretch to more than 8,000 yards from the tips.
“I’m excited to announce my latest golf course design project at Marcella Club in Park City, Utah!” Woods wrote on Twitter. “The course will offer engaging play for every ability. My intent is to create a world-class golf experience to pair with Marcella Club’s vision for modern luxury living.”
TGR Designs will handle the first of what will eventually be two courses at Marcella, which will join Woods designs in Cabo San Lucas (El Cardonal at Diamante), Houston (Bluejack National), and Hollister, Missouri (Payne’s Valley).
According to the Marcella website, “Progress has already begun on the course.”
Tigerwoods.com gives further details:
“The course has been routed to take advantage of the incredible long-range vistas while also incorporating contrasting intimate valleys between the ridges to create a truly unique and memorable golf experience. The course will provide a stern test for low handicap golfers, yet also present a fun, family friendly experience to allow individuals of all skill levels to come together and enjoy the course.
“The championship course will feature generous landing areas helping players to keep the ball in play while still challenging players with strategic choices and angles off the tee for the best opportunities to score. The greens will vary in size and contouring to reinforce the tee shot strategy, but with green surrounds mowed tight, players missing the green will be able to use their creativity to make interesting recoveries.
“The partnership between Marcella Club and Tiger will be the premier golf experience in the Mountain West resulting in a championship course that will fully take advantage of the stunning Utah setting and be strategically designed to be playable for all.”