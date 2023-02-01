Ten teams to watch at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Written by Jim McCabe @PGATOUR
Throwers and catchers
– Does he wish he were prepping for Phoenix? (Super Bowl LVI, not the Waste Management Phoenix Open!) Yes. But Pebble Beach playing his second-favorite sport is a nice consolation for the Buffalo Bills QB.
– Not a bad way to contemplate your future plans, strolling the fairways of three iconic golf courses. The Packers’ star has become a fixture in this event.
– Talk about seamlessly moving from the gridiron to the fairways, Fitzgerald teamed with Streelman to win here in 2018 and 2020.
– A diehard San Francisco Giants fan, Watney gets to play with arguably the heart and soul of that organization during his 12-year career. Posey was an all-world catcher and leader.
If you like musical comedies
– Twelve years since they combined for a memorable team win in this iconic tournament, this pairing is still together, still enamored with “the Clambake.”
– Beloved for his “Everybody Loves Raymond” career, Romano thrives in this spotlight and will be paired with a three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner.
– Some serious Bulldog power here. Kiz, of course, is still riding the joy of a second straight national championship for Georgia, and Kelley, of the famed country music group Lady A, is from Augusta, Ga.
– Annually this is the Power Group here at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Owen, the hugely popular country music singer, plays beautifully and blends in nicely alongside his good friend.
Female leadership
– The pride of Stanford will truly be represented here. Wu helped the Cardinal win the 2018-19 NCAA Championship, while the former Secretary of State is currently the Director of the Hoover Institute at her alma mater.
– Continuing his rise in the competitive PGA TOUR world, Smalley gets an impressive partner. Ueberroth is currently President of Globicon, a private investment advisory firm that is focused on media, sports, and entertainment. She is the former President of NBA International.