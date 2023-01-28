Sam Ryder’s close call at Torrey ‘only going to feed me’

With his mom Kelly in attendance, having flown from Orlando to San Diego on Friday, Ryder strung quality shots throughout the day on a demanding Torrey South setup; he played the first 14 holes Saturday in even par. He fell victim to the brutish par-4 15th, as his tee shot missed the fairway right and settled in a nasty lie in thick rough. He hacked out to 53 yards short of the green, but he was short-sided and missed the green long with his mid-range wedge. He chipped to 7 feet and the putt burned the edge. Homa had just made birdie on the par-3 16th, suddenly flipping a one-shot deficit to a two-shot advantage.