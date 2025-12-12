PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
10H AGO

Inside the Field: PNC Championship

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff

    The full field list is set for the PNC Championship, hosted at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

    See who will be teaming up for the 2025 edition of the family event.

    ProPartnerRelationship
    Stewart CinkReagan CinkFather / Son
    Fred CouplesHunter HannemannFather / Stepson
    John DalyJohn Daly IIFather / Son
    David DuvalBrady DuvalFather / Son
    Jim FurykTanner FurykFather / Son
    Padraig HarringtonPaddy HarringtonFather / Son
    Trevor ImmelmanJacob ImmelmanFather / Son
    Nelly KordaPetr KordaDaughter/Father
    Matt KucharCameron KucharFather / Son
    Bernhard LangerJason LangerFather / Son
    Tom LehmanSean LehmanFather / Son
    Justin LeonardLuke LeonardFather / Son
    Davis Love IIIDru LoveFather / Son
    Mark O’MearaShaun O’MearaFather / Son
    Nick PriceGreg PriceFather/ Son
    Vijay SinghQass SinghFather / Son
    Annika SorenstamWill McGeeMother / Son
    Steve StrickerIzzi StrickerFather / Daughter
    Lee TrevinoDaniel TrevinoFather / Son
    Gary WoodlandDan Woodland Son / Father

