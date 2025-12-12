10H AGO
Inside the Field: PNC Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The full field list is set for the PNC Championship, hosted at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
See who will be teaming up for the 2025 edition of the family event.
|Pro
|Partner
|Relationship
|Stewart Cink
|Reagan Cink
|Father / Son
|Fred Couples
|Hunter Hannemann
|Father / Stepson
|John Daly
|John Daly II
|Father / Son
|David Duval
|Brady Duval
|Father / Son
|Jim Furyk
|Tanner Furyk
|Father / Son
|Padraig Harrington
|Paddy Harrington
|Father / Son
|Trevor Immelman
|Jacob Immelman
|Father / Son
|Nelly Korda
|Petr Korda
|Daughter/Father
|Matt Kuchar
|Cameron Kuchar
|Father / Son
|Bernhard Langer
|Jason Langer
|Father / Son
|Tom Lehman
|Sean Lehman
|Father / Son
|Justin Leonard
|Luke Leonard
|Father / Son
|Davis Love III
|Dru Love
|Father / Son
|Mark O’Meara
|Shaun O’Meara
|Father / Son
|Nick Price
|Greg Price
|Father/ Son
|Vijay Singh
|Qass Singh
|Father / Son
|Annika Sorenstam
|Will McGee
|Mother / Son
|Steve Stricker
|Izzi Stricker
|Father / Daughter
|Lee Trevino
|Daniel Trevino
|Father / Son
|Gary Woodland
|Dan Woodland
|Son / Father