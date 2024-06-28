Inside the Field: John Deere Classic

The PGA TOUR heads to Silvis, Illinois, for the 53rd playing of the John Deere Classic. Players return to TPC Deere Run, the 7,257-yard par 71 that has played host since 2000. Former PGA TOUR Commissioner Deane Beman won the first two editions of the event in 1971 and 1972. Jordan Spieth returns as a two-time past champion. At just age 19, Spieth became the first teenager to win on TOUR since 1931 with his maiden win in 2013 here. Other past champions in the field include 2023 winner Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston (2022) and Lucas Glover (2021).