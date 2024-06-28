Inside the Field: John Deere Classic
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to Silvis, Illinois, for the 53rd playing of the John Deere Classic. Players return to TPC Deere Run, the 7,257-yard par 71 that has played host since 2000. Former PGA TOUR Commissioner Deane Beman won the first two editions of the event in 1971 and 1972. Jordan Spieth returns as a two-time past champion. At just age 19, Spieth became the first teenager to win on TOUR since 1931 with his maiden win in 2013 here. Other past champions in the field include 2023 winner Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston (2022) and Lucas Glover (2021).
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
Patrick Cantlay
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Jason Day
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Brice Garnett
Lucas Glover
Chris Gotterup
Nick Hardy
Lee Hodges
Sungjae Im
Kevin Kisner
Jake Knapp
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Peter Malnati
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Brendon Todd
Camilo Villegas
Career money exemption
Zach Johnson
* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Cole Sherwood
Neal Shipley
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Andrew Landry
Adam Long
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Jackson Buchanan
Luke Clanton
Harry Higgs
Kyle Westmoreland
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year.
Tracy Vest
Past champion member
Dylan Frittelli
Top 30 on FedExCup
Adam Schenk
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup
Denny McCarthy
Andrew Putnam
Eric Cole
Cam Davis
Patrick Rodgers
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Davis Thompson
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Harry Hall
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Martin Laird
Ryan Moore
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
# Major medical extension
Maverick McNealy
C.T. Pan
Lanto Griffin
Brandt Snedeker
Jhonattan Vegas
Bud Cauley
Vince Whale
Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Sami Valimaki
Chandler Phillips
Erik Barnes
Chan Kim
Jimmy Stanger
David Skinns
Alejandro Tosti
Ben Silverman
Ryo Hisatsune
Max Greyserman
Joe Highsmith
Hayden Springer
Mac Meissner
Jacob Bridgeman
Rafael Campos
Parker Coody
Tom Whitney
Richard Hoey
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Jorge Campillo
Thorbjørn Olesen
Kevin Dougherty
Trace Crowe
William Furr
Harrison Endycott
Roger Sloan
Pierceson Coody
Ryan McCormick
Paul Barjon
Raul Pereda
Patrick Fishburn
Josh Teater
Scott Gutschewski
Nicholas Lindheim
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Anders Albertson
No. 1 player PGA TOUR University
Michael Thorbjornsen
$ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
Kevin Tway
Martin Trainer
Wesley Bryan
Patton Kizzire
Henrik Norlander
Kelly Kraft
Austin Cook
Kevin Chappell
Sean O'Hair
Ryan Palmer
Scott Piercy
S.Y. Noh
Richy Werenski
Nick Watney
Bill Haas
Austin Smotherman
James Hahn
