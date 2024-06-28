PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Inside the Field: John Deere Classic

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to Silvis, Illinois, for the 53rd playing of the John Deere Classic. Players return to TPC Deere Run, the 7,257-yard par 71 that has played host since 2000. Former PGA TOUR Commissioner Deane Beman won the first two editions of the event in 1971 and 1972. Jordan Spieth returns as a two-time past champion. At just age 19, Spieth became the first teenager to win on TOUR since 1931 with his maiden win in 2013 here. Other past champions in the field include 2023 winner Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston (2022) and Lucas Glover (2021).

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
    Patrick Cantlay

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Daniel Berger
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Jason Day
    Nick Dunlap
    Nico Echavarria
    Brice Garnett
    Lucas Glover
    Chris Gotterup
    Nick Hardy
    Lee Hodges
    Sungjae Im
    Kevin Kisner
    Jake Knapp
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Peter Malnati
    J.T. Poston
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    J.J. Spaun
    Jordan Spieth
    Sepp Straka
    Adam Svensson
    Brendon Todd
    Camilo Villegas

    Career money exemption
    Zach Johnson

    * Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
    Cole Sherwood
    Neal Shipley

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Andrew Landry
    Adam Long

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Jackson Buchanan
    Luke Clanton
    Harry Higgs
    Kyle Westmoreland

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year.
    Tracy Vest

    Past champion member
    Dylan Frittelli

    Top 30 on FedExCup
    Adam Schenk

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup
    Denny McCarthy
    Andrew Putnam
    Eric Cole
    Cam Davis
    Patrick Rodgers
    Taylor Montgomery
    Alex Smalley
    Brandon Wu
    Beau Hossler
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Ben Griffin
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Matt Kuchar
    Mark Hubbard
    Aaron Rai
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Davis Thompson
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Hall
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    Will Gordon
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Kevin Streelman
    Chesson Hadley
    Zac Blair
    Joseph Bramlett
    Kevin Yu
    Martin Laird
    Ryan Moore
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    # Major medical extension
    Maverick McNealy
    C.T. Pan
    Lanto Griffin
    Brandt Snedeker
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Bud Cauley
    Vince Whale

    Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Sami Valimaki
    Chandler Phillips
    Erik Barnes
    Chan Kim
    Jimmy Stanger
    David Skinns
    Alejandro Tosti
    Ben Silverman
    Ryo Hisatsune
    Max Greyserman
    Joe Highsmith
    Hayden Springer
    Mac Meissner
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Rafael Campos
    Parker Coody
    Tom Whitney
    Richard Hoey
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    Jorge Campillo
    Thorbjørn Olesen
    Kevin Dougherty
    Trace Crowe
    William Furr
    Harrison Endycott
    Roger Sloan
    Pierceson Coody
    Ryan McCormick
    Paul Barjon
    Raul Pereda
    Patrick Fishburn
    Josh Teater
    Scott Gutschewski
    Nicholas Lindheim
    Blaine Hale, Jr.
    Anders Albertson

    No. 1 player PGA TOUR University
    Michael Thorbjornsen

    $ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
    Kevin Tway
    Martin Trainer
    Wesley Bryan
    Patton Kizzire
    Henrik Norlander
    Kelly Kraft
    Austin Cook
    Kevin Chappell
    Sean O'Hair
    Ryan Palmer
    Scott Piercy
    S.Y. Noh
    Richy Werenski
    Nick Watney
    Bill Haas
    Austin Smotherman
    James Hahn

    # Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.