Inside the Field: See who's teeing it up in Albany at Hero World Challenge
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2023 Hero World Challenge features 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, defending champion and this year's FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland -- who's looking for a three-peat -- along with 13 players ranked in the top 20 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Scroll below Hero World Challenge field list as of Tuesday, Nov. 21.
2023 Hero World Challenge Field
Name (Official World Golf Ranking), Country
Scottie Scheffler (1), USA
Viktor Hovland (4), Norway
Max Homa (7), USA
Matt Fitzpatrick (8), England
Brian Harman (9), USA
Wyndham Clark (10), USA
Jordan Spieth (12), USA
Cameron Young (17), USA
Keegan Bradley (18), USA
Collin Morikawa (19), USA
Tony Finau (20), USA
Sam Burns (21), USA
Jason Day (22), Australia
Sepp Straka (23), Austria
Will Zalatoris (24), USA
Rickie Fowler (25) USA
Justin Thomas (26), USA
Justin Rose, tournament exemption
Lucas Glover, tournament exemption
Tiger Woods, tournament host
The tournament will be contested Nov. 30–Dec. 3 in Albany, bringing the event back to The Bahamas for its eighth year.