Inside the Field: See who's teeing it up in Albany at Hero World Challenge
    The 2023 Hero World Challenge features 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, defending champion and this year's FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland -- who's looking for a three-peat -- along with 13 players ranked in the top 20 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Scroll below Hero World Challenge field list as of Tuesday, Nov. 21.

    2023 Hero World Challenge Field

    Name (Official World Golf Ranking), Country

    Scottie Scheffler (1), USA
    Viktor Hovland (4), Norway
    Max Homa (7), USA
    Matt Fitzpatrick (8), England
    Brian Harman (9), USA
    Wyndham Clark (10), USA
    Jordan Spieth (12), USA
    Cameron Young (17), USA
    Keegan Bradley (18), USA
    Collin Morikawa (19), USA
    Tony Finau (20), USA
    Sam Burns (21), USA
    Jason Day (22), Australia
    Sepp Straka (23), Austria
    Will Zalatoris (24), USA
    Rickie Fowler (25) USA
    Justin Thomas (26), USA
    Justin Rose, tournament exemption
    Lucas Glover, tournament exemption
    Tiger Woods, tournament host

    The tournament will be contested Nov. 30–Dec. 3 in Albany, bringing the event back to The Bahamas for its eighth year.

