Inside the Field: AT&T Byron Nelson

The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the AT&T Byron Nelson field list as of Friday, May 5th at 5 p.m. ET.
|Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
|Si Woo Kim
|Scottie Scheffler
|Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Jordan Spieth
|Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Adam Scott
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Ryan Brehm
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Jason Day
|Tyler Duncan
|Lucas Glover
|Lanto Griffin
|Jim Herman
|Garrick Higgo
|Tom Hoge
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Tom Kim
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|K.H. Lee
|Luke List
|Trey Mullinax
|Seamus Power
|Chad Ramey
|Davis Riley
|J.J. Spaun
|Robert Streb
|Michael Thompson
|Erik van Rooyen
|Richy Werenski
|Career money exemption
|Jason Dufner
|Ryan Moore
|Jimmy Walker
|* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
|Peter Kuest
|D.A. Points
|Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Sangmoon Bae
|Bo Van Pelt
|Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
|Parker Coody
|Pierceson Coody
|David Micheluzzi
|Roger Sloan
|Commissioner Exemption (2 international players)
|Min Woo Lee
|PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
|J.J. Killeen
|Past tournament champion
|Sung Kang
|Aaron Wise
|Winner of the 2022 Byron Nelson Collegiate Golf Award
|William Knauth
|Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
|Scott Stallings
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
|Maverick McNealy
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Troy Merritt
|Alex Smalley
|Beau Hossler
|Brandon Wu
|Matthew NeSmith
|Adam Long
|Dylan Frittelli
|Ryan Palmer
|David Lipsky
|Adam Schenk
|Aaron Rai
|Stephan Jaeger
|Russell Knox
|Mark Hubbard
|Peter Malnati
|C.T. Pan
|Sam Ryder
|Vince Whaley
|Nate Lashley
|James Hahn
|Greyson Sigg
|Scott Piercy
|Callum Tarren
|Max McGreevy
|Chesson Hadley
|Nick Watney
|Doug Ghim
|Kevin Tway
|Matthias Schwab
|Patton Kizzire
|Kramer Hickok
|Austin Smotherman
|Justin Lower
|Doc Redman
|Kelly Kraft
|# Major medical extension
|Zac Blair
|Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
|Justin Suh
|Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
|Taylor Montgomery
|Samuel Stevens
|Ben Griffin
|Davis Thompson
|Eric Cole
|Byeong Hun An
|Robby Shelton
|S.H. Kim
|Tyson Alexander
|Will Gordon
|Joseph Bramlett
|Harry Hall
|Harrison Endycott
|Michael Kim
|MJ Daffue
|Henrik Norlander
|Ryan Armour
|Austin Eckroat
|Brent Grant
|Paul Haley II
|Carson Young
|Austin Cook
|Tano Goya
|Brice Garnett
|Augusto Núñez
|Matti Schmid
|Zecheng Dou
|Scott Harrington
|Vincent Norrman
|Trevor Werbylo
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Carl Yuan
|Brian Stuard
|Kevin Roy
|Brandon Matthews
|Trevor Cone
|Michael Gligic
|Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
|Andrew Novak
|Dylan Wu
|Harry Higgs
|Cameron Percy
|Charley Hoffman
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Hank Lebioda
|Martin Trainer
|Bill Haas
|Jonathan Byrd
|$ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
|Aaron Baddeley
|Akshay Bhatia
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Ryan Gerard
|Cody Gribble
|Chris Stroud
|Sean O'Hair
|S.Y. Noh
|Kevin Chappell
|Ricky Barnes
|Wesley Bryan
|William McGirt
|Fabián Gómez
|Jonas Blixt
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Grayson Murray
|Derek Ernst