13H AGO

Inside the Field: AT&T Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the AT&T Byron Nelson field list as of Friday, May 5th at 5 p.m. ET.

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Si Woo Kim
    Scottie Scheffler
    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Jordan Spieth
    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Tyrrell Hatton
    Adam Scott
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Jason Day
    Tyler Duncan
    Lucas Glover
    Lanto Griffin
    Jim Herman
    Garrick Higgo
    Tom Hoge
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Tom Kim
    Matt Kuchar
    Martin Laird
    Andrew Landry
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Trey Mullinax
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Davis Riley
    J.J. Spaun
    Robert Streb
    Michael Thompson
    Erik van Rooyen
    Richy Werenski
    Career money exemption
    Jason Dufner
    Ryan Moore
    Jimmy Walker
    * Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
    Peter Kuest
    D.A. Points
    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Sangmoon Bae
    Bo Van Pelt
    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Parker Coody
    Pierceson Coody
    David Micheluzzi
    Roger Sloan
    Commissioner Exemption (2 international players)
    Min Woo Lee
    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    J.J. Killeen
    Past tournament champion
    Sung Kang
    Aaron Wise
    Winner of the 2022 Byron Nelson Collegiate Golf Award
    William Knauth
    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
    Scott Stallings
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    Maverick McNealy
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Troy Merritt
    Alex Smalley
    Beau Hossler
    Brandon Wu
    Matthew NeSmith
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    Ryan Palmer
    David Lipsky
    Adam Schenk
    Aaron Rai
    Stephan Jaeger
    Russell Knox
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    C.T. Pan
    Sam Ryder
    Vince Whaley
    Nate Lashley
    James Hahn
    Greyson Sigg
    Scott Piercy
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Nick Watney
    Doug Ghim
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Patton Kizzire
    Kramer Hickok
    Austin Smotherman
    Justin Lower
    Doc Redman
    Kelly Kraft
    # Major medical extension
    Zac Blair
    Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
    Justin Suh
    Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
    Taylor Montgomery
    Samuel Stevens
    Ben Griffin
    Davis Thompson
    Eric Cole
    Byeong Hun An
    Robby Shelton
    S.H. Kim
    Tyson Alexander
    Will Gordon
    Joseph Bramlett
    Harry Hall
    Harrison Endycott
    Michael Kim
    MJ Daffue
    Henrik Norlander
    Ryan Armour
    Austin Eckroat
    Brent Grant
    Paul Haley II
    Carson Young
    Austin Cook
    Tano Goya
    Brice Garnett
    Augusto Núñez
    Matti Schmid
    Zecheng Dou
    Scott Harrington
    Vincent Norrman
    Trevor Werbylo
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Carl Yuan
    Brian Stuard
    Kevin Roy
    Brandon Matthews
    Trevor Cone
    Michael Gligic
    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
    Andrew Novak
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Higgs
    Cameron Percy
    Charley Hoffman
    Satoshi Kodaira
    Hank Lebioda
    Martin Trainer
    Bill Haas
    Jonathan Byrd
    $ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
    Aaron Baddeley
    Akshay Bhatia
    Nicolai Hojgaard
    Ryan Gerard
    Cody Gribble
    Chris Stroud
    Sean O'Hair
    S.Y. Noh
    Kevin Chappell
    Ricky Barnes
    Wesley Bryan
    William McGirt
    Fabián Gómez
    Jonas Blixt
    Geoff Ogilvy
    Grayson Murray
    Derek Ernst