Golf community unites for inaugural Grayson Murray Classic

Murray, a Raleigh native, was admired as much for his candor as for his competitive fire. He bravely shared his personal experience with anxiety, depression, and addiction before his untimely passing in May 2024. After his death, Grayson’s parents, Eric and Terry Murray, launched the Foundation to carry forward his mission — as Grayson himself wrote, to “help the ones that want to be helped but might not have the help they need financially.”