Golf community unites for inaugural Grayson Murray Classic

The golf world will come together on Monday, Oct. 6, for the first Grayson Murray Classic, a charity tournament created to honor the life and legacy of two-time PGA TOUR winner Grayson Murray. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    RALEIGH, N.C. — The golf world will come together on Monday, Oct. 6, for the first Grayson Murray Classic, a charity tournament created to honor the life and legacy of two-time PGA TOUR winner Grayson Murray. The event will be played at Raleigh Country Club, followed by a gala dinner at North Ridge Country Club, with all proceeds benefiting the Grayson Murray Foundation, which is dedicated to advancing mental health and addiction care.

    Murray, a Raleigh native, was admired as much for his candor as for his competitive fire. He bravely shared his personal experience with anxiety, depression, and addiction before his untimely passing in May 2024. After his death, Grayson’s parents, Eric and Terry Murray, launched the Foundation to carry forward his mission — as Grayson himself wrote, to “help the ones that want to be helped but might not have the help they need financially.”

    A field of champions and friends

    The inaugural Classic will feature a strong lineup of golf talent, led by Brooks Koepka, winner of five major championships including two U.S. Opens and three PGA Championships. Also in the field are Raleigh native and PGA TOUR winner Chesson Hadley, with additional TOUR winners and veterans including Jason Gore, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Kokrak, Martin Flores, Steve Wheatcroft, and Richy Werenski.

    Golf Channel personality Gary Williams and SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio host John Maginnes will broadcast their respective shows live from the event, while the evening gala will feature a live performance by country artist George Birge.

    “Grayson was a fierce competitor on the PGA TOUR but also a friend to me and so many others. He was a generous person with a huge heart, and this event is a way for us to honor him while helping others who face similar battles,” said PGA TOUR pro Hadley.

    “Grayson inspired so many by being open about his personal mental health challenges during his professional golf career. Now, through the Grayson Murray Foundation, we will continue to share Grayson’s story to help destigmatize the conversation on mental health topics in our society. And we will fund programs and services that provide hope and healing to individuals from all walks of life,” said Jeff Maness, president of the Grayson Murray Foundation.

    “Grayson was part of the McConnell Golf family for many years, and we are honored to stand alongside the Murray family in supporting this event. Through the Foundation’s important work, his story continues to inspire and make a lasting difference in the lives of others,” said John McConnell, CEO of McConnell Golf and lead sponsor of the event. In 2008, Murray made history as the first recipient of the McConnell Golf Junior Scholarship.

    How fans can support

    Golf fans everywhere can participate in the Grayson Murray Classic by:

    • Donating online:https://graysonmurrayfoundation.com/donate/
    • Bidding in the online auction, featuring exclusive sports memorabilia and golf experiences:https://www.32auctions.com/graysonmurrayclassic

    Carrying forward Grayson’s vision

    All proceeds from the Grayson Murray Classic will benefit the Foundation’s efforts to make help more accessible for those facing mental health and addiction challenges. The Foundation advances innovative research, expands access to care, and fosters a culture of compassion and hope inspired by Grayson’s legacy. New grants and partnerships will be announced at the event.

