First Tee honors Pebble Beach Company with prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin, legendary quarterback Steve Young, First Tee Honorary Chair Jim Nantz, Pebble Beach co-chairs Heidi Ueberroth, Brian Ferris and Bill Perocchi, and PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan pose with a declaration celebrating Pebble Beach Company’s support of First Tee. (First Tee)

The iconic golf destination recognized for decades of commitment to youth development

    PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Youth development organization First Tee announced Tuesday Pebble Beach Company as the recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award. This prestigious honor recognizes the company’s unwavering commitment to supporting First Tee’s mission of building future leaders through golf.

    “On behalf of Pebble Beach Company, we are honored to receive First Tee’s Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Heidi Ueberroth, co-chair of Pebble Beach Company. “We have witnessed firsthand how First Tee transforms participants into confident leaders, and we are proud to play a role, including serving as the backdrop for these life-changing moments. This partnership embodies our dedication to youth development and demonstrates how the game of golf can open doors and create opportunities for the next generation.”

    Pebble Beach Company has demonstrated dedication to youth development by consistently offering its exceptional venues to First Tee initiatives. More than a thousand First Tee participants have competed in the PURE Insurance Championship, a unique PGA TOUR Champions event hosted at Pebble Beach Golf Links since 2004, with Spyglass Hill Golf Course joining as co-host in 2021. Pebble Beach Company has also played a pivotal role in advancing First Tee’s mission by providing access to its incredible courses, venues and views in support of First Tee events over the years.

    “Beyond its status as a world-class golf destination, Pebble Beach Company has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to philanthropy and community support, understanding that true greatness extends far beyond the boundaries of even the most famous golf course,” said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of First Tee. “For more than 20 years, First Tee has been a beneficiary of that commitment.”

    Pebble Beach Company’s support of the PURE Insurance Championship has provided invaluable experiences for First Tee participants and alumni, giving them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at an impressionable age to forge mentorships and build confidence.

    The Lifetime Achievement Award honors Pebble Beach Company’s sustained commitment to helping First Tee grow and succeed over more than two decades.

