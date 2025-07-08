Eighty First Tee teens selected to compete during PGA TOUR Champions’ PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach
Dylan Au, an alumnus of First Tee – Greater Seattle, competed in the 2024 PURE Insurance Championship alongside Fred Couples. (Courtesy PURE Insurance Championship)
Golf Channel announces full field of teens, which includes exceptional students, tournament winners and committed collegiate golfers
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – First Tee and PGA TOUR Champions are proud to announce the 80 exceptional teens selected to compete in the 2025 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee, to be held Sept. 19-21 at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.
The annual tournament is hosted by PURE Insurance and the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and broadcast internationally on Golf Channel. It uniquely pairs First Tee participants with PGA TOUR Champions professionals and amateurs from the business world for a week of competition and mentorship. The teens, ages 15 to 18, represent 48 First Tee chapters nationwide and will compete for the male and female pro-junior titles.
Participants were chosen based on both their golf skills and personal growth through First Tee’s youth development programs. This year’s class boasts an average GPA of 3.89 and nearly seven years of involvement with First Tee.
“The PURE Insurance Championship is more than a golf tournament — it’s a celebration of the dedication, perseverance and character of First Tee juniors," said Katie Krum, chief marketing officer at PURE Insurance. “Having experienced firsthand the lasting impact of youth sports, I am proud to support such a worthy cause and thrilled to share that we have extended our title sponsorship commitment through 2029 and will continue championing these inspiring young leaders.”
The 2025 junior field was announced live on Golf Channel, featuring an interview with Dylan Au, an alumnus of First Tee – Greater Seattle, who competed in the 2024 PURE Insurance Championship alongside Fred Couples. Au will begin pre-med classes at the University of Washington this fall.
In addition, Marley Pedrique of First Tee – Florida Gold Coast earned an exemption into the tournament by finishing third at the 2025 First Tee National Championship, held in June at the University of Notre Dame’s Warren Course.
Marley Pedrique of First Tee – Florida Gold Coast earned an exemption into the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee by finishing third at the 2025 First Tee National Championship, held in June at the University of Notre Dame’s Warren Course. (Jason E. Miczek/First Tee)
“This moment represents years of hard work and dedication for these 80 teens,” said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of First Tee. “Thanks to our partners at PURE Insurance, PGA TOUR Champions, Pebble Beach Resorts, the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and Golf Channel for supporting this event. It is a week filled with incredible golf, mentorship and invaluable life lessons.”
This year’s PGA TOUR Champions field will include legends such as David Duval, Ernie Els, Vijay Singh and defending champion Paul Broadhurst. Clint Eastwood returns as chairman of the PURE Insurance Championship.
Tournament play begins Friday on both Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Following Saturday’s rounds, the top 24 juniors will advance to Sunday’s final round at Pebble Beach, where one male and one female First Tee participant will be crowned champions.
The junior field for 2025 PURE Insurance Championshipcan be viewed here.
For more information on the tournament, visit PUREInsuranceChampionship.com. To learn more about First Tee, visit FirstTee.org.