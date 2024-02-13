Maggie Hathaway’s mighty voice lives on in LA’s next generation

In 1997, the Jack Thompson Golf Course – a modest, par-3 course located in South Los Angeles – was renamed in her honor. Today, the Maggie Hathaway Golf Course is the focal point of several youth golf initiatives focused on making golf more accessible to the community Hathaway fought for. One program, Youth on Course, is one of those organizations, known for providing its members with access to rounds of golf costing just $5 or less. Los Angeles Golf Club, the inaugural team in TGL, is investing in the revitalization of the golf course so it can continue its legacy as a pillar in the community. Among the team’s investors are tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams, who grew up just 15 minutes away from the par-3 facility in Compton, California.