Los Angeles Golf Club formally announces 10% give-back model, commits funds to revitalizing Maggie Hathaway Golf Course

Over the years, the Maggie Hathaway Golf Course has developed both in facilities and in its role within the community. It has become a hub for aspiring golfers, especially those from minority backgrounds. The course offers various programs and clinics designed to introduce the sport to younger players and those who might not have easy access to golfing facilities. The Maggie Hathaway Golf Course thus carries with it a rich history, deeply embedded in the larger story of racial integration in sports. It stands as a testament to the power of sport as a vehicle for social change and inclusivity.