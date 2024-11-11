Folds of Honor Friday uplifts families, renews hope

In other words, how could Lammey lay in a hospital and envision a world of joy and good health? In those early days, it would have been impossible for Lammey to picture a world in which his wife and three daughters would be introduced to support groups; that St. Anthony’s Catholic High School would open its doors and its parishioners’ hearts to his daughters, Francine, Alexis and Mackenzie; that a caregiver retreat would lead his wife, Rose, to the Folds of Honor; that Lt. Col. Rooney’s incomparable charity would ask Lammey to join its speakers’ bureau; that in the summer of 2024, the former Navy Petty Officer First Class would be part of an initiative on the PGA TOUR called Folds of Honor Friday in which the national anthem and displays of patriotism would be folded into the proceedings.