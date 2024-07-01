Parker Miklos has his Make-A-Wish granted – twice

“In a word, these last few weeks have been surreal,” Parker said Sunday afternoon at Detroit Golf Club. “I’ve even gotten inquiries about possible internships in the golf world next summer. Having golf as part of my professional life is something I’ve always dreamed about, but I never knew how or where to start. All of this from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Rocket Mortgage and the PGA TOUR has really helped jumpstart it. I absolutely understand this has been a gift to me, but I also believe that if I try for something, I can get there. So, it’s super cool to see it starting to pan out. If this comes full circle and ends up working out for me on a professional level, it would be very poetic.”