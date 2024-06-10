PGA TOUR’s Pathway to Progression announces Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking Invitational

"It’s exciting to see the progression of our work with the PGA TOUR to build a stronger, more inclusive golf community,” said Caitlyn Ranson, senior manager of partnership marketing for Bridgestone Americas. “What really matters is helping create more equitable access to sports and the impactful life experiences they provide, and the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking Invitational offers yet another unique opportunity for these golfers to compete. It’s an added bonus that it will be at an iconic venue like Firestone Country Club in a Northeast Ohio community that is very special to our company.”