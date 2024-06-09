Rickie Fowler, Chase Johnson, Denny McCarthy join Play Yellow as brand ambassadors

Play Yellow traces its origins back to a young man and friend of the Nicklaus family, Craig Smith, who was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer, Ewing sarcoma, in 1968. His passing in 1971 inspired the greatest golfer to put purpose to his accomplishments on the course for kids’ health. This program is a tribute to Craig, who had a penchant for wearing a lucky yellow shirt to cheer on Jack when he was competing, and his remarkable friendship with golf’s greatest champion. Jack began wearing yellow when competing on Sundays, most famously in the final round of his victory in the 1986 Masters. The rest, they say, is history.