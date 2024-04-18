Wyndham Rewards unveils finalists for Gillespie wall mural honoring Greensboro Six
Wyndham Rewards has announced the three finalists for its newly commissioned mural honoring The Greensboro Six. From left: Vincent Ballentine, Raman Bhardwaj and Abel Jackson. (Wyndham Rewards )
Top three candidates chosen from more than 50 artists nationwide; Winning artist to be selected next month following formal presentations of original concepts
PARSIPPANY, N.J. – The nationwide search for an artist to help honor civil rights pioneers The Greensboro Six has officially narrowed to three finalists: Vincent Ballentine of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Raman Bhardwaj of Greensboro, N.C. and Abel Jackson of Charlotte, N.C.
Selected by a committee of key community figures and organizations, more than 50 artists from across the nation submitted qualifications for consideration. The outdoor mural, slated for installation at historic Gillespie Golf Course, is being commissioned by Wyndham Rewards – proud title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s Wyndham Championship—and overseen by the City of Greensboro in partnership with First Tee - Central Carolina.
“The Greensboro Six left a lasting legacy at Gillespie—one that deserves to be memorialized for generations to come. Our chosen finalists have unparalleled talent and passion for their craft, and the quality of their work makes us confident these men will have a permanent place to be celebrated in our community.”
Ryan Wilson, CEO, First Tee – Central Carolina
Meet the Finalists
Selected from a pool of more than 50 artists nationwide, the three finalists collectively bring more than 80 years of experience while representing a variety of styles and skills.
Vincent Ballentine (Brooklyn, New York)
- Vincent is a multi-disciplined visual artist with a degree in film and education from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, and continued study in film at Cleveland Institute of Art. His work ranges from digital illustration and animation, to large-scale murals and street art and has been commissioned by the likes of NCAA, MTV and BET, among others. In approaching the opportunity with Gillespie, his aim is to delve into the intricate and layered history of Greensboro while producing work that captivates and inspires.
Raman Bhardwaj (Greensboro, North Carolina)
- Raman is an accomplished, multi-medium artist with multiple degrees from Panjab University in India. A lover of drawing from the age of six, he spent the early years of his career as an illustrator before branching out as a full-time freelance artist. Today, Raman lives in Greensboro creating murals, portraits, paintings and illustrations for a wide range of clients – from national brands like the Charlotte Hornets to local groups like Arts Council of Greater Greensboro.
Abel Jackson (Charlotte, North Carolina)
- Abel is a talented and deliberate visual artist with a passion for creative visual expression. A graduate of Winthrop University with a degree in graphic design, he is known for his open approach to his medium of choice and the belief that as an artist, you can “paint anything on anything.” Specializing in fine art, custom portraits and murals, he has a passion for creating thought-providing work that cultivates unity, pride and inspiration.
The Legacy of The Greensboro Six
In 1955, one week after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus, six Black men led by Dr. George Simkins started a local movement of their own by defiantly playing a round at the whites-only Gillespie Golf Course. They were later arrested, convicted of trespassing and spent 15 days in jail. Seven years and numerous court cases later, their actions led to Gillespie desegregating, and later, seeing The Greater Greensboro Open (now the Wyndham Championship) become the first PGA TOUR event in the South to welcome a Black player (Charlie Sifford).
Today, Gillespie is home to First Tee - Central Carolina, a national youth development program using the game of golf to create life-changing opportunities for local youth on and off the course. It also has the distinction of being the first course in North Carolina to offer PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), a national program leveraging golf to enhance the well-being of active-duty military and veterans and is one of the only courses in the Triad catering to players with spinal injuries and disabilities through adaptive equipment and free programs.
To learn more about the Greensboro Six Mural Project at Gillespie Golf Course, visit FirstTeeCentralCarolina.org/Mural-Project.