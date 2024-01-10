Play Yellow surpasses $100 million milestone raising funds for children’s hospitals
4 Min Read
Jack Nicklaus (center), with his wife Barbara (left), PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan (top right) and a young golfer from Jacksonville, Florida named A.J. ,known as the miracle kid, after the Play Yellow press conference at THE PLAYERS in 2019. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and PGA TOUR celebrate golf’s leadership to change kids’ health
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, together with the PGA TOUR and Play Yellow co-founders Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, announced Wednesday the milestone fundraising mark of more than $100 million raised through the game of golf to help change kids’ health. Since the inception of Play Yellow in 2019, the fundraising movement has established itself as an important catalyst to support children’s hospitals across the country and transform life-changing care for pediatric patients.
Play Yellow enables the golf community to take its passion further, both on and off the course. Created to honor Craig Smith, a young friend of the Nicklaus family who was diagnosed with a rare cancer, the initiative represents the hope, inspiration, and commitment that Jack offered to the young patient and his family. In a message only young Craig understood at the time when Jack wore yellow as he won tournament after tournament en route to his record-setting 18 professional major championships, he was offering an unspoken and personal tribute to his young friend. Craig passed away in 1971 at age 13, but Jack continued to honor him by wearing yellow, including in his iconic performance at the 1986 Masters, when Jack won his sixth Green Jacket and 18th major at age 46.
“We feel blessed that something so special came out of the tragedy of losing Craig at such a young age,” said Barbara Nicklaus. “Jack and Craig wore yellow to show each other support. Today, Play Yellow provides so many opportunities to be part of efforts to support children like Craig. To see the impact that over $100 million raised through the game of golf will have on member children’s hospitals across the country, and especially the families in those communities, is truly amazing.” Golf’s greatest champion, along with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, engaged the PGA TOUR to advance the opportunity to do more for future pediatric patients. Building on the legacy Jack and Barbara built together to advance the care of pediatric patients, Play Yellow has become a foundation for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to support children’s hospitals in accessing resources that make a difference for young patients and their families. One-hundred percent of donations through Play Yellow go to local member hospitals supporting their efforts to improve care and outcomes for children, families and communities.
“Barbara and I have dedicated a significant portion of our lives to helping children and families in need,” Jack Nicklaus said. “So, when Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals approached us about five years ago to help their 170 hospitals across the U.S. and Canada, and the PGA TOUR quickly offered to work in joint-step with us, we knew this could be a tremendous way to rally the golf community to help children. So many individuals, companies and tournaments have stepped up to join Play Yellow and because of them we reached and surpassed our goal in less than five years. To all of them and to you, Barbara and I offer heartfelt thanks.”
“Golf has a unique value in bringing people together for a greater good,” said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. “And so do Jack and Barbara Nicklaus. Together with Jack, Barbara and the PGA TOUR, we are excited to harness the power of golf as a sport, a hobby, and a business to help our member hospitals continually improve their care for pediatric patients. From life-saving equipment to life-changing hospital experiences, more than $100 million raised through golf has helped Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals change kids' health to change the future.”
From the first conversation with Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, the PGA TOUR has continued its leadership in establishing the strength of golf to support local communities by raising funds for children’s hospitals. Working as local ambassadors and fundraisers, TOUR professionals are amplifying the message of Play Yellow to raise awareness and money for children’s hospitals.
“We’re honored to support the Play Yellow initiative alongside Barbara and Jack Nicklaus,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “For Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to surpass its $100 million goal in five years is staggering, and this accomplishment is yet another reminder of what makes the Nicklaus family so special.”