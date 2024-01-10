Play Yellow surpasses $100 million milestone raising funds for children’s hospitals

“We feel blessed that something so special came out of the tragedy of losing Craig at such a young age,” said Barbara Nicklaus. “Jack and Craig wore yellow to show each other support. Today, Play Yellow provides so many opportunities to be part of efforts to support children like Craig. To see the impact that over $100 million raised through the game of golf will have on member children’s hospitals across the country, and especially the families in those communities, is truly amazing.” Golf’s greatest champion, along with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, engaged the PGA TOUR to advance the opportunity to do more for future pediatric patients. Building on the legacy Jack and Barbara built together to advance the care of pediatric patients, Play Yellow has become a foundation for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to support children’s hospitals in accessing resources that make a difference for young patients and their families. One-hundred percent of donations through Play Yellow go to local member hospitals supporting their efforts to improve care and outcomes for children, families and communities.