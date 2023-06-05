24 high school seniors selected for First Tee’s Scholar program, receiving mentorship, professional development and financial support

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The First Tee College Scholarship Program welcomes 24 new members to its 2023 class, bringing the total number of First Tee Scholars to 70. Each one of these scholars has demonstrated character and work ethic both on the golf course and in the classroom, which will help them succeed at schools across the country, including Howard University, the University of Southern California, Georgetown University, the University of Pennsylvania and Brown University.