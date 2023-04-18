Joe Bartholomew was New Orleans golf pioneer

In the early 1900s, members of the Metairie Golf Club began to craft ideas for a new 18-hole course that would be located in rural New Orleans. They chose Joe to build it, even though at the time the idea of a black golf course designer was unknown. A Metairie Club member by the name of H.T Cottam had the most confidence in Joe’s ability, so much so that he encouraged other members to send him to New York for proper training. There, Joe worked with Seth Raynor, who was considered the best in the business, and learned how to build greens, shape fairways, and form bunkers. He returned to New Orleans with a clear idea of his perfect course.