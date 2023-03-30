Chef Elizabeth Stentiford of TPC Boston, named TPC Network’s Employee of the Year
Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.– With more than 1,500 employees in the TPC Network across the United States, Elizabeth (Beth) Stentiford, sous chef at TPC Boston, has been named the 2022 recipient of the Network’s A. James Clark Award. The annual award is given in recognition of an employee who upholds the values of the TPC Network and who exemplifies Mr. Clark’s same commitment, strong work ethic and inspirational leadership.
“When I think back on what makes Beth special as an employee, I’ve realized that if I were having to build a brand-new culinary team, Beth would be the foundation that I would build around,” said Dan Waslewski, general manager of TPC Boston. “Beth has not only made a major impact on the club, but our local community too. One of many examples is her volunteering her time during an incredibly busy period to cook for local police and coordinated a special gathering recognizing Norton’s fallen officers. We are incredibly lucky to have her on our team.”
Born and raised in Norton, Mass., Stentiford developed her passion for cooking by helping her mom in the kitchen. From there, her culinary journey took her to cooking and running the kitchen at a popular local pub. In 2013 she joined the team at TPC Boston, leaving briefly to help open a restaurant in her hometown. She returned to TPC Boston in 2020 to assist the club with THE NORTHERN TRUST, ultimately becoming the full-time Sous Chef, her current role.
“I am deeply humbled and grateful to receive this award. It’s an honor to be recognized for upholding the values of the TPC Network,” said Stentiford. “I am truly blessed to work with such an incredible team at TPC Boston and grateful for their support. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at TPC Boston and I am proud to be a part of it.”
When not at TPC Boston, Beth volunteers her time with the local chapter of Wreaths Across America, which is an organization that places wreaths on the graves of fallen military veterans. Beth’s community work does not stop there, as she also contributes to the Alzheimer’s Association where she’s been a team captain and has helped raise more than $45,000 in proceeds for Alzheimer’s research and consistently volunteers her time with the Pan Mass Challenge, an annual bike-a-thon funds to fight cancer in support of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Echoing the accolades given to Stentiford, John Hugghins, senior vice president of TPC Network operations said, “Beth exemplifies the perfect characteristics of a superior member of the staff at TPC Boston as well as having a great commitment to our community.”
The inaugural A. James Clark award was presented in 2015 and past recipients of the award include Jody Boudreau (TPC Sawgrass), Dulce Muniz (TPC Southwind), Maggie Peebles (TPC River’s Bend), Jose Murillo Rodriguez (TPC Deere Run), Noel Hall (TPC River Highlands), Robin Morello (TPC River Highlands) and Alex Rodriguez (TPC Harding Park).
About Mr. A. James Clark
The PGA TOUR started working with Mr. Clark in 1987 and named him to what was its Investments Board in 1991. He became a member of the newly created PGA TOUR Golf Course Properties Board in 1994, a position he held until his death in March 2015.
The career of A. James Clark is a true American success story. As a young man, fresh out of the University of Maryland in 1950 with a degree in Civil Engineering, he joined a small local general contracting company that he would eventually own. Over the course of the next sixty years, his leadership and vision transformed it into one of the largest privately held and most successful construction companies in the nation. Clark Enterprises built prisons, power plants, hotels, military barracks, government research facilities, museums, sports arenas and transportation projects. Forbes Magazine once dubbed him the “King of Concrete.”
Clark Enterprises was contracted to construct the 77,000 square-foot Mediterranean Revival-style clubhouse at TPC Sawgrass, a project the company completed in ten months, just in time for the 2007 PLAYERS Championship.
As an engineer, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mr. Clark was the recipient of many academic, professional and civic honors. He was an honorary Trustee of the University of Maryland College Park Foundation, where he contributed tens of millions of dollars to the University, which named its engineering school after him. He was also an Emeritus Trustee of The Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Medicine.
About the A. James Clark Award/TPC Network Employee of the Year
In honor of Mr. A. James Clark, this annual award is presented to an employee who upholds the values of the TPC Network and who exemplifies his qualities, including commitment, strong work ethic and inspirational leadership. The employee who most demonstrates these characteristics will be deemed the TPC Network Employee of the Year and recipient of the A. James Clark Award.
Each club submits one nomination. All nominees will be recognized on the A. James Clark plaque at each of their respective clubs, and the receiver of the award will be honored as the recipient on the permanent plaque located in the Players entrance at TPC Sawgrass. The recipient of this award will be recognized at PGA TOUR headquarters, along with a personal plaque and a donation to the charity of his or her choice.