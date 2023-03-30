Chef Elizabeth Stentiford of TPC Boston, named TPC Network’s Employee of the Year

“When I think back on what makes Beth special as an employee, I’ve realized that if I were having to build a brand-new culinary team, Beth would be the foundation that I would build around,” said Dan Waslewski, general manager of TPC Boston. “Beth has not only made a major impact on the club, but our local community too. One of many examples is her volunteering her time during an incredibly busy period to cook for local police and coordinated a special gathering recognizing Norton’s fallen officers. We are incredibly lucky to have her on our team.”