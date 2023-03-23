Inaugural weeklong First Tee Leadership Academy to be held in Atlanta is newest commitment of PGA TOUR Superstore’s partnership

“In communities across the country, First Tee is helping kids and teens develop inner strength and discover what they are capable of,” said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. “We are proud to provide national opportunities like the new Leadership Academy to help them build on that foundation and take their life and leadership skills to the next level as they think about their future and plans after high school. We continue to be grateful to Arthur Blank and PGA TOUR Superstore for their ongoing support. It is changing lives.”