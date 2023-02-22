Three Orlando organizations partner to give back to Orlando community
2 Min Read
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Orlando Health and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida join forces
ORLANDO, Fla. (Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023) – The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Orlando Health and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida are joining forces to give back to the Orlando community. The three organizations are teaming up with the goal of addressing food insecurity in the local community.
As part of the PGA TOUR Charity Challenge, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (API) has selected Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida as its charitable beneficiary for this year’s program. Contributions through the PGA TOUR Charity Challenge, as well as donations from Orlando Health and API, will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Total donations will make a significant impact on southwest Orange County facing food insecurity. In addition, new this year, API volunteers also have the opportunity to volunteer with Second Harvest.
Through the PGA TOUR Charity Challenge, the PGA TOUR pledged an initial donation of $5,000. API then matched that donation of $5,000 bringing the total to $10,000. Orlando Health then supported with its own donation of $10,000. With the API winning Week 5 of the PGA TOUR Charity Challenge, the PGA TOUR will donate an additional $5,000 bringing the grand total to $25,000.
During the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, as part of the PGA TOUR Charity Challenge, host organizations across the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Champions had the opportunity to select a local charitable beneficiary with specific programs and services that address diversity, equity and inclusion in underserved or underrepresented communities.
Every week, the amount of FedExCup points each tournament's eight-player fantasy-style roster earned is totaled, and the team with the highest total each week wins a $5,000 contribution to its charitable beneficiary. Each team's FedExCup points are counted throughout the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, and the team with the highest accumulation is crowned the season-long winner, earning the top prize of $100,000 for its charitable partner.