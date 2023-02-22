Three Orlando organizations partner to give back to Orlando community

As part of the PGA TOUR Charity Challenge, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (API) has selected Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida as its charitable beneficiary for this year’s program. Contributions through the PGA TOUR Charity Challenge, as well as donations from Orlando Health and API, will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Total donations will make a significant impact on southwest Orange County facing food insecurity. In addition, new this year, API volunteers also have the opportunity to volunteer with Second Harvest.