First Tee alumna wants to inspire the next generation of Native American golfers

Nike has been serving tribal communities through community investments and N7 golf sport camps in the area for over 10 years. The latest edition of the event took place in advance of the WM Phoenix Open and saw about 200 Native American kids experience golf – many for the first time. The Nike N7 Sports Camp, supported by The Notah Begay III Foundation, First Tee – Phoenix and US Sports Camps, and PGA Tour partner Mayo Clinic, was designed to empower Indigenous youth in these communities through the power of sport, because kids who play are healthier, happier and more successful in school and in life.