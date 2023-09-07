How it works: PGA TOUR University Ranking
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PGA TOUR University bridges the gap between college golf and professional golf. College golf’s top players can earn membership through PGA TOUR University and have a guaranteed place to play immediately after their college careers are complete. The PGA TOUR University Ranking is the mechanism to determine which graduating seniors earn automatic access to PGA TOUR-sanctioned circuits.
After the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship in May, the top-20 players in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking earn membership on the PGA TOUR (No. 1), Korn Ferry Tour (Nos. 2-10), or PGA TOUR Americas (Nos. 11-20). The PGA TOUR University Ranking is limited to seniors, who must graduate to become eligible for performance benefits.
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. Players competing in Eligible Tournaments earn points equivalent to the number of points awarded by WAGR®, except for the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship and professional Eligible Tournaments (as described in the Rules and Regulations).
A player’s “Points Average” is the average number of points he receives at each Eligible Tournament on his PGA TOUR University record, multiplied by 100. Each tournament is weighted equally (i.e., players’ Divisors are not aged on a sliding scale). During the college golf season, the PGA TOUR University Rankingis updated weekly on Wednesdays. A player’s detailed record can be displayed by clicking his name on the Ranking page.
College Golf Tournaments
At most regular-season college golf tournaments, there are 54-hole team and individual competitions, and many are competed across two days (36 holes on Day 1 and 18 holes on Day 2).
Team scoring is often 5-count-4, where a team’s single-round score is comprised of the four best scores of the five players in the lineup. (Variations include 6-count-5 and 6-count-4.)
For the PGA TOUR University Ranking, a player earns points based on his individual finish in an Eligible Tournament.
NCAA Postseason
Teams who win their Conference Championship earn automatic berths into NCAA Regionals. In all, 81 teams and 15 individuals compete in one of the six NCAA Regionals Championships, as selected by NCAA Division-I Men's Golf Committee. The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each Regional advance to the NCAA D-I Championship.
Eligibility
· The No. 1 player on the PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership for the remainder of the current season, as well as the following season.
· Players finishing Nos. 2-5 are exempt on Korn Ferry Tour for the remainder of the current season, and they are exempt into Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
· Players finishing Nos. 6-10 earn conditional status on Korn Ferry Tour for the remainder of the current season, and exempt status for the North America Swing of PGA TOUR Americas. They are exempt into Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
· Players finishing Nos. 11-20 are exempt for the North America Swing of PGA TOUR Americas, and they are exempt into Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
For a complete list of Performance Benefits, please see the Rules and Regulations.
PGA TOUR University Accelerated
The PGA TOUR University Ranking features seniors. But high-achieving freshmen, sophomores and juniors can earn PGA TOUR membership through PGA TOUR University Accelerated.
Players earn points based on their accomplishments in college, amateur and professional golf, and they will earn PGA TOUR membership if they amass at least 20 points by the end of their third year of NCAA eligibility.