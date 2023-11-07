How it works: PGA TOUR Americas

Each PGA TOUR Americas tournament winner will receive 500 points for the victory. A solo runner-up finish will generate 300 points. If there is a tie in any position (barring a tie for first, which is remedied by a playoff), the points will be evenly distributed amongst the players in that position. (E.g., in a five-way tie for second place, the points allocation for finishers 2-6 will be added together and divided by five, with each second-place finisher receiving an equal points distribution.)