How it works: FedExCup Playoffs
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The FedExCup Playoffs bring unique drama in professional golf, with a starting field of 70 players whittled down to one FedExCup champion.
The Playoffs kick off at the 70-player FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, followed by the 50-player BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club outside Denver.
The final 30 players remaining will proceed to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for the TOUR Championship, which features a Starting Strokes format to reward the highest-ranked players on the season-long FedExCup standings, a cumulative race but with quadruple points awarded at the first two Playoffs events.
The player with the lowest score after 72 holes at East Lake, handicapped by Starting Strokes, will earn the FedExCup title.
2024 FedExCup Playoffs schedule:
- Aug. 15-18: FedEx St. Jude Championship (70 players); TPC Southwind; Memphis, Tennessee
- Aug. 22-25: BMW Championship (50 players); Castle Pines Golf Club; Castle Rock, Colorado
- Aug. 29-Sept. 1: TOUR Championship (30 players); East Lake Golf Club; Atlanta
What is the FedExCup?
The 2024 PGA TOUR Season marks the 18th edition of the FedExCup, a season-long points competition that culminates with the FedExCup Playoffs, a series of three events to determine the FedExCup champion.
The 2024 PGA TOUR Regular Season features 36 official FedExCup events beginning with The Sentry and running through the Wyndham Championship. TOUR members earn FedExCup points based on their finish at each tournament, with an emphasis placed on wins and high finishes.
The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings are eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs. The three Playoffs events feature a progressive cut with fields of 70, 50 and 30 players.
The first two FedExCup Playoffs events, the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship, each offer quadruple points (2,000 points to the winner) compared to a standard Regular Season event (500 points to the winner).
The FedExCup Playoffs finale, the TOUR Championship, features FedExCup Starting Strokes, a staggered, strokes-based system that represents the final FedExCup standings, recognizing players for their Regular Season performance as well as their play in the first two FedExCup Playoffs events.
The total bonus pool for the FedExCup Playoffs is $100 million, with the FedExCup champion earning $25 million.
What’s at stake?
Here’s a closer look at the weekly stakes and significance of the FedExCup Playoffs.
Note: In the event an eligible player is unable or chooses not to play, the field will be shortened and no alternates will be added. There are no cuts in FedExCup Playoffs events.
TOP 70
The top 70 in the FedExCup standings after the Wyndham Championship are guaranteed to retain top-125 status for the following season. That status makes them exempt for all Full-Field Events and gives them a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship.
Players who advance to the FedEx St. Jude Championship but do not qualify for the BMW Championship – i.e. Nos. 51-70 in the FedExCup – will carry FedExCup points earned in the Regular Season and at the FedEx St. Jude Championship into the FedExCup Fall. These points could potentially help them qualify for early-season Signature Events in 2025.
TOP 50
Qualifying for the BMW Championship unlocks a new tier of opportunities for TOUR pros.
Those who advance to the BMW Championship are guaranteed access to all Signature Events for 2025. Each Signature Event will feature approximately 70-80 of the TOUR’s top players competing for elevated purses and increased FedExCup points.
Dates and locations for 2025 Signature Events will be announced later. There were eight Signature Events in 2024.
TOP 30
Under the Starting Strokes format, the TOUR Championship features a staggered start based on players’ standing in the FedExCup.
Qualifying for the TOUR Championship carries a two-year exemption on TOUR. It also brings an invitation to the 2025 Masters and traditionally has carried exemptions into the U.S. Open and The Open, as well (those tournaments have yet to announce their exemption criteria for 2025).
The FedExCup champion receives a five-year TOUR exemption.
The player who finishes atop the TOUR Championship leaderboard is the FedExCup champion. Finishing first at East Lake brings a $25 million FedExCup Bonus. The runner-up receives $12.5 million, and everyone at East Lake earns at least $550,000.
TOUR Championship and FedExCup Starting Strokes
At the TOUR Championship, the player with the lowest stroke total over 72 holes when combined with his FedExCup Starting Strokes will be named FedExCup champion. He will also receive an official victory at the TOUR Championship.
The FedExCup points leader after the first two Playoffs events will begin the TOUR Championship at 10-under par. The No. 2 player will start at 8-under. The No. 3 player starts at 7-under; the No. 4 player starts at 6-under; the No. 5 player starts at 5-under. Players 6-10 start at 4-under; players 11-15 start at 3-under; players 16-20 start at 2-under; players 21-25 start at 1-under; and players 26-30 start at even par.
In the event there are tied players at any position going into the TOUR Championship, tied players will be awarded the same number of FedExCup Starting Strokes for Round 1. For example, if two players are tied for second position, both players would start at 8-under and the No. 4 player would start at 6-under.
Any professional who qualifies for the TOUR Championship but is unable to participate will not be awarded FedExCup Starting Strokes, and FedExCup Starting Strokes positions for the remaining players will not be reallocated. Any professional who is unable to play, is disqualified or withdraws for any reason will finish in last position for the TOUR Championship.