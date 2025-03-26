How it works: Revised Pace of Play policy for PGA TOUR Americas

One result of this group’s work is the revised Pace of Play policy that is being implemented on PGA TOUR Americas for the entirety of its 2025 season, starting in Argentina with the 93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por Zurich (March 27-30). This policy will also be implemented on the Korn Ferry Tour, beginning at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in April, and through the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour season in October. Data will be collected across the respective Tours to evaluate the overall impact on the pace of play. Below are further details on the revised policy and how it works: