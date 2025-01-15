Horses for Courses: Nick Dunlap looks to repeat historic success in La Quinta



Nick Dunlap (+5500) returns to the Coachella Valley after his record-setting debut performance. Making his first appearance at a PGA TOUR event, he set the tournament scoring record of 29-under 259 for the current three-course rotation that has been in place since 2016. Dunlap became the third youngest winner in TOUR history, the first amateur to win on TOUR since 1991, and the first sponsor’s exemption to lift the trophy since 2020. Experience never hurts in a shootout, but it is certainly not required – and clearly not required on these three tracks. The youngster squared one bogey and one double bogey against 26 birdies and three eagles. Needing to dunk a field shot on his final hole of the day to tie the course record at La Quinta in Round 3, the former Alabama standout settled for birdie and a round of 60.