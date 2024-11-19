Horses for Courses: Look to Sea Island birdie boys at The RSM Classic

Hosting The RSM Classic for the 15th consecutive season, the Seaside and Plantation Courses are the familiar finishing line before the TOUR heads to the holiday season. Upon arrival for the first time in 2023, Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg (+1000) rewrote the record books. The 24-year-old matched the PGA TOUR all-time tournament scoring record of 253 (29-under) and set the best 54-hole total with rounds of 64-61-61 to close. Winning for the first time on TOUR, he became the ninth champion (out of 14) to earn their maiden title on the Golden Isles of Georgia. The rookie only made one bogey for the week and continued the winner’s trend of posting 17-under or better.