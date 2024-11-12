Horses for Courses: Look to a Power play at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The common theme of the FedExCup Fall is producing winning totals of 20-under or better. Mother Nature will influence the event this week as sea breezes and thunderstorms could slow the usual birdie barrage. Three of the five winners led the field in circles on the card when the weather was calm. The 8,000 square-foot putting surfaces, blanketed in TifEagle Bermudagrass, are not slick and speedy due to the classic winds blowing in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Taylor Pendrith and Alex Noren share the course record 61 (10-under), but neither are in the field this week.