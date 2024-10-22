Horses for Courses: Defending champ Collin Morikawa poised for more ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP success

With only 24 players in the four previous editions producing double-digit scores to par, the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP is not a shootout. Par is a decent score, and bogeys (and others) will be lurking. The par-4 holes – 10 total on the card – provide five chances of 480 yards or longer and rank in the top half on TOUR. The three par-5 holes averaged 4.65 or worse over the last three editions, ranking in the top half of most difficult used on TOUR. There will be bogeys, but there will not be birdie chances around every corner. Getting up and down will keep the momentum going and reduce the pressure to keep up. With fairways hard to hit from the tee, inaccurate approach shots will require a deft touch around the greens.