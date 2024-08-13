Horses for Courses: Former winner Will Zalatoris back in heat of TPC Southwind

Billy Horschel (+4500): The Florida man is one of the very few to have multiple reps on this track over the last decade. Making his 13 th start, he previously racked up five top-10 paydays and seven others T25 or better. Making his first start since falling short of the weekend in 2022, he should be excited to get back to a familiar hunting ground.

Patrick Cantlay (+2500): Without multiple recent winners, I’ll pivot to players who lost recently in playoffs! Posting all four rounds in the 60s for the first time in five visits, the Californian closed 66-64 to force a playoff and cash his first top-10 paycheck in Tennessee.

Sepp Straka (+6600): The Austrian played in the final group on Sunday in 2022 and lost in extra holes. Returning last season, it took him three rounds before he finally put it all together with 65 on Sunday, one shot off the best round of the day, but was a distant T63.

Tommy Fleetwood (+2200): Making his fifth visit to Memphis, the Englishman added T3 last season to his T4 from 2019. Opening with three consecutive rounds of 66 in 2023, he sat just two shots off the 54-hole lead after skipping the 2022 event.

Hideki Matsuyama (+2500): Like many in the field this week, the Japanese star didn’t start heading to Memphis until the World Golf Championship event was moved here in 2019. After T43 in his first start, he’s rattled off T20, P2 and T16 over his last three visits scattered across four seasons. Closing with 64-63 in 2021 to join a three-man playoff, he posted 65 in the 2023 edition to cash T16. Be patient.

Sam Burns (+5000): The Louisiana native posted two rounds of 64 in the 2021 event, including one on Sunday to force a playoff. The results have faded to T20 in 2022 and T52 in 2023, but only two rounds are over par.

Collin Morikawa (+1200): Posting T20 on debut in 2020, the two-time major champion added T26, T5, and T13 over the last four tournaments.