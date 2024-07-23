Horses for Courses: Tony Finau seeking another top 10 in Twin Cities

Missing the large targets off the tee and into the greens should come with a penalty. Greeted with four inches of Bluegrass and Fescue off the closely mown areas around the greens, multiple shot options are required to get up and down. The bunkers, all washed out by a September storm, have been redone, and the new, unfamiliar surface will present another challenge. Last year, the field got up and down less than 45 percent of the time from the bunkers, ranking seventh most difficult on TOUR, while ranking just sixth in Proximity from the Sand. TPC Twin Cities also ranked top 10 in Scrambling (ninth).