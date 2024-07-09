Horses for Courses: Rory McIlroy back for more at The Renaissance Club

Opened in 2008 after being completed by U.S. architect Tom Doak, the sixth edition at The Renaissance Club will be the third edition with a co-sanctioned field of PGA TOUR players and DP World Tour players. The par 70 will play 7,237 yards and is anything but standard. While both nines play to par 35, the back has two of the three par-5 holes and three of the five par-3 holes. All five winners, including Aaron Rai from the 2020 October edition, have all ranked in the top four in this category. The first steps are navigating the wind and avoiding the tall fescue and bunkers off the tee. The fine fescue greens also provide large targets, but sticking approach shots close is challenging. Judging the wind, bounce and roll out is a skill. Last season, The Renaissance Club ranked No. 1 on TOUR in Proximity overall and No. 2 in Rough Proximity and Fairway Proximity. If the wind doesn’t provide the primary defense, the pin positions on the massive, rolling greens will. There are worse plans of attack than playing for the center of the green. From the list above, three of the top 10 (in bold) have found the winner’s circle.