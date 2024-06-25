Horses for Courses: Buy players accustomed to birdie barrages in Detroit

The formula in a shootout does not change regardless of par, grass, greens or anything else. The more greens in regulation found, the more chances to hole birdie putts. The Donald Ross greens are tilted back to front, so staying underneath the hole will provide the green light for the putter. The Bent/Poa greens are like the surfaces used last week at TPC River Highlands in grass make-up and size (5,150 square feet, on average). Half of the par-3s play less than 170 yards, and half of the 10 par-4s play 425 yards or less, including four sub-400 yards.