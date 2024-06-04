Horses for Courses: Cantlay a must-play at the Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village provides room to swing the driver and has ranked in the top half of easiest fairways to hit on TOUR. Finding the short grass off the tee is the first step, but the challenge comes with hitting the Bentgrass putting surfaces in regulation. Ranking most difficult, fourth, and seventh in GIR on TOUR three years after the renovation, superior iron players at Muirfield Village will stand out. Nicklaus believes in keeping his 5,000-square feet putting surfaces firm and fast. Stopping and spinning the ball on the proper portion of the putting surfaces, usually below the hole, will provide scoring opportunities. Errant irons will have 68 bunkers, 13 water penalty areas, four inches of Kentucky Bluegrass, ryegrass, and Fescue rough or closely mown aprons to navigate. This layout has ranked in the top 10 hardest over the last three years.