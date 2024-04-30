Horses for Courses: Expect international shootout at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

With all that room, the best players in the world have little trouble scoring on this layout. K.H. Lee (+5000) won the first two editions at TPC Craig Ranch and set the tournament scoring record each time. Posting 25-under and winning by three, the Korean picked up his first victory on the PGA TOUR in the 2021 edition. Successfully defending his title in 2022, he went one shot better, 26-under. Squaring only six bogeys against 53 birdies and two eagles, he finally ran out of gas in 2023. Signing for four more rounds of 70 or better and running his total to 12 straight, his 11-under-par total of 273 was good for a tie for 50th. Yep, 11-under-par did NOT finish in the top 50 last year! Go lower!