Horses for Courses: Round up two-time winner Corey Conners at TPC San Antonio

For the second week in a row, the par 5s will provide scoring chances for the players who are dialed in. The five-shot holes on the scorecard provide two downwind chances on the front nine at 602 yards and 604 yards. The back nine opportunities are 553 yards and 591 yards at the closing hole. Ranking in the top 12 of most difficult quartets on TOUR the last six years, finding a way to save shots on these challenges will go a long way. Of the eight previous champions, only one finishes outside the top eight in this category, and four led or co-led the event, including two of the last three. Let’s hope the wind cooperates.